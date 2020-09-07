Stone Park fire displaces 12 families after spreading to 4 apartment buildings

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Twelve families were displaced after a fire spread to four apartment buildings Saturday in west suburban Stone Park.

One woman said she was out shopping when she got word of the fire in the 1800-block of 36th Avenue Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Fire spreads to multiple buildings in Stone Park


EMBED More News Videos

A fire destroyed three separate three-flat apartment buildings in Stone Park Saturday, witnesses told ABC7 Chicago.



Residents said Sunday they were waiting to see if there's anything they can save from their burned out homes.

"It's horrible how much they lost, but as long as it wasn't any lives, then everything else can be saved in one way or another," Abigail Cano said.

The Village of Stone Park is collecting items to help the families who lost their belongings in the fire. Donations can be dropped off at the police department, located at 1629 Mannheim Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Only minor injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stone parkfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing kills employee in store: CPD
Visitors say farewell to Navy Pier
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring hail, possibly a tornado
34 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dozens support Black Skokie man's return to Winnetka pier after violent confrontation
Indiana University says any students at boat party could face sanctions
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame outfielder, dead at 81
Show More
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at scrap yard on West Side
Community comes together for Harvey block party
Illinois COVID-19: 1,403 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
5 CPD shootings since late July but no public video
More TOP STORIES News