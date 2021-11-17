Stone Park red light camera tickets spark class action lawsuit

STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A class action lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the Village of Stone Park over a red light camera.The lawsuit alleges illegal red light camera tickets were issued at Lake Street and Mannheim Road.Drivers have claimed they were wrongly ticketed at the west suburban intersection after making right hand turns.The suit cites an Illinois law which says drivers cannot be ticketed by a camera, for stopping beyond the white line if pedestrians or bicyclists are not present.Stone Park has dismissed these tickets when challenged, but the suit says the majority of motorists don't contest and pay the $100 fine."This becomes a money making proposition for villages. Safety is not involved, it's all about the money," said Robert Fioretti, attorney at Roth Fioretti, LLC. "And they are doing it through red light cameras."The Village of Stone Park has not yet responded to the I-Team about the lawsuit.