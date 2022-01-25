Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park fire; CFD said nearby hydrants were frozen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 81-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire Tuesday in Stony Island Park. Chicago fire officials said when they tried to access fire hydrants, they were frozen.Chicago police and fire officials responded just before 2 a.m. to the 8200-block of South Cornell Avenue for a reported house fire, but when they arrived, they realized the nearby fire hydrants were frozen. Chicago is under a wind chill advisory Tuesday, and it could feel as cold as minus 25.The 81-year-old woman was found inside the home with severe burns and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in very critical condition, where she later died.There were no reports of any other injuries inside the home, and no Chicago firefighters were hurt, but the extreme cold made it difficult to put out the flames.A cause of the fire is still under investigation. Area Two detectives are investigating, as well.