fatal fire

Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park fire; CFD said nearby hydrants were frozen

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park house fire, CPD and CFD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 81-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire Tuesday in Stony Island Park. Chicago fire officials said when they tried to access fire hydrants, they were frozen.

Chicago police and fire officials responded just before 2 a.m. to the 8200-block of South Cornell Avenue for a reported house fire, but when they arrived, they realized the nearby fire hydrants were frozen. Chicago is under a wind chill advisory Tuesday, and it could feel as cold as minus 25.

RELATED: Home explosion caught on doorbell camera in New York; 1 dead, several injured

The 81-year-old woman was found inside the home with severe burns and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in very critical condition, where she later died.

There were no reports of any other injuries inside the home, and no Chicago firefighters were hurt, but the extreme cold made it difficult to put out the flames.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. Area Two detectives are investigating, as well.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostony island parkcoldfatal fireelderlydeadly firewoman killedfire death
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Apparent gas explosion in Bronx caught on video; 1 dead, several hurt
3 dead after Kenosha senior apartment complex fire
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Fallen CFD firefighter remembered by friends, family at funeral
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper, wife ID'd after found dead inside parked car: police
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia concerns
Family continues to seek new leads in unsolved Naperville murder
Wind Chill Advisory issued overnight in some suburbs | Live Radar
Girl, 8, killed in shooting caught in gang crossfire, police say
Show More
Highland Park city council extends proof of vaccination mandate
Family of hospitalized 7-year-old girl encourages COVID-19 vaccination
Chicago Weather: Very chill Tuesday
What to know about stock market's recent ups and downs
Russia-Ukraine conflict explained
More TOP STORIES News