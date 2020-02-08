Store clerk killed, 2 suspects injured in Park Manor shooting during robbery; 4 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A convenience store clerk has died of his injuries after being shot during a robbery at his business in Park Manor Friday afternoon, Chicago police said. Two of the suspects were also shot, police said.Police said the triple shooting occurred in the 0-100 block of East 71st Street at about 1:45 p.m.A 32-year-old man was working in a store when four males came in and announced a robbery, police said. The robbers took the drawer to the cash register, at which point the clerk pulled out a gun, firing shots and striking two of the robbers.The first robber, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and left side of the body and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition. The second robber, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago hospital where his condition is stable.The robbers then shot the clerk, striking him in the chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in very critical condition and rushed into surgery. He died of his injuries shortly before 8 p.m., Chicago police siad.Police said the clerk is also one of the owners of the store. He was the only one inside at the time of the robbery.The store has only been open for a few months, and had planned to hold its official grand opening in the coming week or so. Neighbors said the victim was well-known in the neighborhood and well-liked, and they can't imagine why he would have been a target."Everybody knew Omar," said Helen Gardner, neighbor. "Omar was just a great person. He was a great person from the other end to this end, so I don't understand why somebody would go in and hurt him."The robbers fled the area but were later apprehended by police. All four are in custody, including the two who are hospitalized.Charges are pending and a weapon was recovered, Chicago police said.