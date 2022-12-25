What's open, closed on Christmas? | What to know about pharmacies, grocery stores and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many grocery stores, including Aldi, Walmart and Costco warehouses, will be closed on Christmas Day.

Reduced operating hours will be in place on Christmas Day for many Walgreens and CVS locations. Still, the pharmacy could be closed all day at those stores, unless they are "24-hour" locations. It is recommended that you contact your local pharmacy to verify their hours.

Banks usually close on Christmas and many, like Wells Fargo and Bank of America, are closing this year on Monday, Dec. 26 also, to observe Christmas Day.

Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Dec. 25 or Dec. 26.

Nearly all FedEx shipping services will be closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26. UPS will also be closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26, although UPS Express Critical is still available, its website says.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26.