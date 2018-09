Police issued a warning in September 2016 about a man who approached children in far southwest suburban Minooka and Channahon.Reports from the week of Sept. 9, 2016, involved a man between 30 and 40 years old.In Channahon, police said he asked an 11-year old boy if he wanted a bicycle or a puppy.In Minooka, police said he approached two children while riding a mountain bike.In each case, the children ran away.