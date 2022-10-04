'Stranger Things' Plainfield house shuts down display after neighbor voices concerns

A Plainfield family created a spooky but super cool Halloween display in their front yard replicating a scene from "Stranger Things."

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Plainfield Halloween display that garnered millions of views on TikTok is closed after a neighbor voiced concerns about it.

It was a scene right out of a popular Netflix show: A Plainfield family created a spooky Halloween display in their front yard, replicating a scene from "Stranger Things."

A mannequin - that looked pretty real - was dressed like the character Max Mayfield, and appeared to be hovering in mid-air.

Owners Dave and Aubrey Appel created a TikTok video of the display that had more than 14 million views as of last week.

But the Appels said Monday a neighbor, who was initially fine with the display when they asked for permission, has accused the family of drawing negative attention to the complex, scaring children and making them all susceptible to home invasions because of the spectators.

For now, a "closed" sign is on the display and some aspects are taken down, but the Appels planned to fight this through the city.

David Appel said Tuesday they're "letting the dust settle" and will later determine what's best for the neighborhood.

