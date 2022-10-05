Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display to meet with village to address complaint

The Plainfield family behind the "Stranger Things" Halloween display will meet with the village to address a neighbor's concerns.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," is meeting with village officials Wednesday to try and find a way to keep the display open.

The display has already gotten national attention with the help of social media. The display already surpassed more than 14 million views on TikTok.

However, the display was closed after a neighbor voiced concerns. The homeowners will meet with village officials Wednesday to see if they can keep it going.

SEE MORE: 'Stranger Things' Halloween display in Plainfield goes viral on TikTok

The family said they asked neighbors for permission prior to setting up the display but one of them has since complained because of all the attention its bringing to the block.

"Everyone seemed OK with it, until they weren't," said Aubrey Appel, who created the display. "It's upsetting, you know, to be told 'we support you. We're behind you. We understand why you are doing this' and to have that blow up in your face."

The display replicates a scene from the show and features a life-like mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air.

Possibly angered by the crowds and the popularity of the display, the family said the annoyed neighbor has accused them of bringing negative attention to the neighborhood, endangering the community's children and making the neighborhood the target of possible home invasions because of all the spectators. But other people who live here don't agree.

"It's so awesome," neighbor Trina Mahon said. "They put so much work into it. The kids are always helping out. They think it is the most awesome thing and when they found out they were going to be getting closed, the daughter literally was crying so hard."

So the family expecting to meet with village officials hoping to find a way to keep the lights on for this Halloween display.