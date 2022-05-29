Arts & Entertainment

Installation for Netflix show 'Stranger Things' season 4 appears on Australian beach

By Zoe Antoun, Storyful
'Stranger Things' installation draws crowd to beach

Fans of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" were surprised to see a giant installation on the sands of Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach Friday morning.

This footage, filmed by Instagram user @catduval, shows crowds gathered around the site as people in yellow hazmat suits pretend to inspect the object, which viewers would recognize as an "Upside Down" rift.

In an Instagram post, Netflix said "Hawkins [the fictional town in which Stranger Things is based], do you copy? We could use a little help down here at Bondi...", revealing that the display was erected to promote the premiere of the new season of "Stranger Things."
