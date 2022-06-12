Science

"Strawberry Supermoon" starts Sunday night, will be brightest on Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
Keep your eyes to the sky for a special viewing this week!

What's known as the "Strawberry Supermoon" will appear Sunday night and reach its full brightness on Tuesday.

Despite the name, the moon won't look exactly like a strawberry.

The name came from some Native Americans because the moon appears during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call it a "supermoon" because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

That means the moon will appear about 17% larger and 15% brighter.
