"Strawberry Supermoon" starts Sunday night, will be brightest on Tuesday

Keep your eyes to the sky for a special viewing this week!What's known as the "Strawberry Supermoon" will appear Sunday night and reach its full brightness on Tuesday.Despite the name, the moon won't look exactly like a strawberry.The name came from some Native Americans because the moon appears during strawberry harvest season.Astronomers call it a "supermoon" because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.That means the moon will appear about 17% larger and 15% brighter.