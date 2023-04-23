Caught on camera: Thief steals scooter from Streeterville parking garage, surveillance video shows

Chicago police put out alert warning of similar thefts on North Side last weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man said his scooter was stolen, and shared video of the thief in action.

It happened Thursday morning near Michigan and Grand. Nate Vaysenberg shared surveillance video from the parking garage, where his scooter was parked.

The video shows a man ride up on a Divvy bike. He stops and eats something, before riding away. Then, he comes back and takes the scooter.

"There's a lot bigger issues going on in the city in regards to police, and things that they have going on, so, I want to respect that. Keep this in mind. It's a scooter, but we work hard, and it's our property and these things aren't cheap," Vaysenberg said.

Last weekend, Chicago police issued a community alert, warning scooter owners about a series of thefts on the North Side.

