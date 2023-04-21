As Hyundai and Kia car theft incidents continue to happen, Illinois AG Kwame Raoul pushed for recalls on some vehicles without an anti theft system.

Caught on camera: Suspects beat man who tried to stop car theft in front of Connecticut home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Car thefts are on the rise nationwide.

A homeowner in Connecticut was caught on camera trying to stop a would-be thief from stealing his car in broad daylight.

Soon, three more suspects arrived, beating the owner until someone alerted them they're calling the police.

In Washington, D.C. vehicles thefts are up more than 100% since last year. In Chicago, CPD data showed a 135% increase.

"What we see these days, are motor vehicle thefts that occurred facilitate the commission of another crime," said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

On Thursday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined other states in a push to issue recalls on Kia and Hyundai cars that don't have anti-theft controls.