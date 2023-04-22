How to build the confidence you need to overcome stressful situations with Kim Gravel

April is Stress Awareness Month, and while some stress is a normal part of life, too much stress can turn into a dangerous problem for your health.

April is Stress Awareness Month, and while some stress is a normal (and sometimes beneficial) part of life, too much stress can turn into a dangerous problem for your health.

New data shows stress, particularly among women, is reaching a new peak. According to the Office on Women's Health, women are more likely than men to report symptoms of stress, including headaches and upset stomach. Women are also more likely to have mental health conditions that are made worse by stress, such as depression or anxiety.

So what is the best way to address unhealthy levels of stress? Kim Gravel, author of "Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be," knows firsthand the intense pressures and anxieties that women face every day - at work, at home, and at play, about our job performance, our appearance, and our interpersonal relationships.

Gravel shared with ABC 7 some confidence boosters for a better state of mind.