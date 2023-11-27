It's important to identify certain mental health issues that can pop up over the holidays.

Mental Health help available for those dealing with holiday stress in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday hustle and bustle has begun.

And your mental health is just as important as the decorations and gifts.

Bridgette Poston, a licensed clinical social worker at Provident Hospital in Chicago, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

The holidays can actually be a hard time of year for many, as there are many stressors, including family members.

It's important to know the difference between the holiday blues and clinical depression, as well.

Poston also talked about cost-conscious strategies to feel better.

Visit CookCountyHealth.org for more information.