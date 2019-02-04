A 15-year-old Richards High School student was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver near the school Monday morning, according to police in south suburban Chicago Ridge.Chicago Ridge police officers were on the lookout for a 2007 Volkswagen Bug early Monday morning because police in nearby Oak Lawn had told them that the driver was suspected of being involved in several earlier hit-and-run crashes.A Chicago Ridge police officer spotted the wanted vehicle as it headed south on Central near 107th Street.The officer made a U-turn and was pursuing the Volkswagen when it struck the 15-year-old girl just after 7:45 a.m. The teen was walking along Central near 107th when she was hit.Police said the driver did not stop after striking the girl. The officer who was following the vehicle stopped to help her.The 15-year-old girl suffered severe injuries to her upper body. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she later died. Her identity will be released pending notification of her family.Another Chicago Ridge officer spotted the Volkswagen several blocks away, still heading south on Central. That officer managed to stop the driver. The 25-year-old Oak Lawn man was taken into custody. Charges are pending.Oak Lawn police said about 10 minutes before the fatal hit-and-run, the driver involved rear-ended another vehicle near 95th Street and Central. The driver kept going, crossed into oncoming traffic and side-swiped another vehicle near 97th Street, before getting involved in the incident near 107th. No one was hurt in the first two incidents, police said.The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstructionist was called to help in the investigation.