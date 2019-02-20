UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app 'Banana Plug'

EMBED </>More Videos

The app is called "Banana Plug," which was disguised as a game and offered contraband for sale -- including cocaine, "molly," and "shrooms."

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A UC Santa Cruz student is facing federal charges for allegedly creating an app designed to sell illegal drugs.

The app was disguised as a game.

Police released a mugshot Wednesday of 18-year-old suspect Colin Howard.

RELATED: UC Santa Cruz student faces federal drug charges for app

The app is called "Banana Plug," a play on UC Santa Cruz's mascot, the Banana Slug.

It was being advertised on flyers all over campus.

Howard is from Sunnyvale. A Homeland Security agent alleges Howard developed the app, which offered contraband for sale - including cocaine, "molly," and "shrooms."


It was available on the Apple App Store.

An affidavit also says customers were invited to make special requests.

An undercover sting with multiple drug buys ended with Howard being arrested last Friday.

He's charged with four counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

He was released from custody after his court appearance Tuesday. If convicted, Howard could face decades in prison and millions in fines.

See the full release with more information from the Department of Justice here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
illegal drugsappsappdrugsu.s. & worldcollege studentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Park Manor barricade situation
Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
Governor JB Pritzker delivers state budget address
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
ISIS bride: Radicalized Alabama woman trying to return to US
Napkin, genealogy site lead police to arrest dad in 1993 murder
3 killed in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
Show More
2 African Americans lead Chicago Fire Department
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for area
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Stepfather apologizes after slapping stepdaughter's bully
More News