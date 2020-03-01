CHICAGO (WLS) -- A brand new art gallery providing opportunities to underserved communities is making Chicago Proud.
DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces is located on Chicago's Garfield Park Neighborhood.
Ivonne and Rosario Cruz joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about how they are hoping to inspire change.
The Cruzs said DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces is committed to providing affordable studio spaces with amenities to our young and aspiring minority innovators and artists.
They hope the community uses the space as a catalyst for change. The gallery will provide youth with rich, hands-on, skilled-based experiences, when minority youth can learn the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in post-secondary education and in fields often underrepresented by minorities.
Grand Opening & Artist Reception
Date: Saturday, March 14th
Hours: 5pm-11pm
Address: 2436 W Madison
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
DragonFLY Gallery and Creative Spaces provide affordable studio spaces for underserved youth in East Garfield Park
