Suburban school bus hit by stray gunfire after dropping off students at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban school bus was hit by stray bullets after dropping off students at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago Tuesday.The driver had just dropped off students from Westmoor School in Northbrook at the museum when bullets hit the bus in the 6600-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 11:35 a.m., police said.Police said two people standing near the bus were arguing and began shooting, hitting the bus.The bus driver returned the damaged bus to her company's depot and a new bus was sent out to transport the students. The driver was shaken up but not injured.