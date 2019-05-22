Suburban school bus hit by stray gunfire after dropping off students at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban school bus was hit by stray bullets after dropping off students at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago Tuesday.

The driver had just dropped off students from Westmoor School in Northbrook at the museum when bullets hit the bus in the 6600-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 11:35 a.m., police said.

Police said two people standing near the bus were arguing and began shooting, hitting the bus.

The bus driver returned the damaged bus to her company's depot and a new bus was sent out to transport the students. The driver was shaken up but not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookhyde parkchicagostray bulletchicago crimeschool bus
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital
Police investigating after witness says man injured in hit-and-run
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Hidden cameras, misleading listings: Rentals from home share websites come with risks
West Side farm helps make goat yoga craze possible in Chicago
Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
Argo Community High School in Summit graduation postponed
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and very warm Wednesday
VIDEO: RV high speed chase ends after 2 crashes, suspect in custody
More Dems seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
A Mother's Torment: 10,000 days since her son said "I love you"
Lottie's Pub turns 85
More TOP STORIES News