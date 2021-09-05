suicide prevention

Film with local ties highlights mental health during National Suicide Prevention Month

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34, and the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.

The film "See The Light" speaks volumes about suicide prevention and awareness. It won the best inspirational film from Anaheim Film Fest last year. The film, written by Aretha Tatum, centers around three strangers that talk about the tragic incidents that caused them to want to take their own lives and the divine intervention that kept them alive. The cast includes April Gary, Ricky Pettigrew, Nicole Maria Ruiz, Leland Stanford and Micheal Yabes.

The purpose is to encourage conversation to check on your friends and family and inform them of the help that's available and to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
