Community joins together in 'Out of the Darkness' walk for suicide prevention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people united at Chicago's Montrose Harbor on a chilly morning Saturday to shine a light on suicide prevention with the annual "Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk."

If you need someone to talk to, help is available 24 hours a day. Call the Suicide And Crisis Lifeline at 988.

"There is hope," said Angela Cummings with the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Our mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

Cummings said the mission of the 20th annual walk is critical, raising over $700,000.

"A large chunk of this money will go to research and that research has given us treatments that everyone knows about: ketamine, cognitive behavioral therapy," Cummings said.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reported that one person dies by suicide every 11 minutes.

It is an issue that has affected the Chicago Police Department especially hard. Seven officers died by suicide in 2022.That was more than the previous two years combined, according

"My message is I am here to make sure that you get the support that you need," Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling said. "My message to the community is the same."

Others walked to honor loved ones. Chris Allard participated in the walk. He lost his brother Jon to suicide in 2018.

"My brother was also my best friend," Allard said.

He said having conversations that can sometimes be tough or uncomfortable could save a life.

"There is still the stigma around the topic, so have that discussion so it doesn't stay as a stigma, but also so it doesn't stay bottled up as well," Allard said.

Maggy Kucera is a suicide attempt survivor and offered a message of love and hope for those who are struggling.

"When someone asks you, 'are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you okay?' It opens up that space for a conversation," Kucera said. "There are people who have this experience, who have gotten to the other side and know that there is light, there is love, this is hope for you."