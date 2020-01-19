Affordable summer vacations you can plan now

January is a great time for planning your next vacation because of dropping prices and an abundance of summer specials.
Ryan Roman from Sunset Travel & Cruise visited ABC7 to talk about destinations that are great for the whole family.
Ryan's Top Spots:
Punta Cana
Visitors can explore the island by ATV, swim with dolphins, or go on a safari tour through coffee and cacao plantations.
In November, 50+ properties came together to commit to a set of safety, security and service measures known as the Punta Cana Promise, so visitors can once again feel good about traveling to the Dominican Republic.
Riviera Maya
Riviera Maya is perfect for families that crave an unforgettable cultural experience.
Take a day trip to Tulum to see the Mayan Ruins or visit one of the famous ecological theme parks and paddle down an underground river, zipline through the jungle, or swim in a natural underground pool.
Jamaica
The best Caribbean destination for adventure-seekers and families with older children.
Climb the steps of a natural waterfall at Dunn's River Falls, bobsled through the jungle, or explore the beach by horseback. More adventurous families can have their pick of accommodations, which range from all-inclusive resorts to luxury tree houses.
To learn more about these vacation destinations, visit sunset-travel.com.
