Travel

Affordable summer vacations you can plan now

By Rachel Davis
January is a great time for planning your next vacation because of dropping prices and an abundance of summer specials.

Ryan Roman from Sunset Travel & Cruise visited ABC7 to talk about destinations that are great for the whole family.

Ryan's Top Spots:

Punta Cana

Visitors can explore the island by ATV, swim with dolphins, or go on a safari tour through coffee and cacao plantations.

In November, 50+ properties came together to commit to a set of safety, security and service measures known as the Punta Cana Promise, so visitors can once again feel good about traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Riviera Maya

Riviera Maya is perfect for families that crave an unforgettable cultural experience.

Take a day trip to Tulum to see the Mayan Ruins or visit one of the famous ecological theme parks and paddle down an underground river, zipline through the jungle, or swim in a natural underground pool.

Jamaica

The best Caribbean destination for adventure-seekers and families with older children.

Climb the steps of a natural waterfall at Dunn's River Falls, bobsled through the jungle, or explore the beach by horseback. More adventurous families can have their pick of accommodations, which range from all-inclusive resorts to luxury tree houses.

To learn more about these vacation destinations, visit sunset-travel.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagovacationfamilydealsu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News