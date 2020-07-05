Travel

Summer travel advice during the COVID-19 crisis

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer travel is not advised during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate risk if people still choose to do so.

Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant program director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday morning to discuss summer travel options.

Colbert said driving is best because you know who's in the car with you.

Camping is a good idea due to the open space, he said. Wear masks and practicing social distancing while there.

You can access cleaning policies and procedures for any hotels, but call and ask Airbnb hosts to find out what they do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoillinois medical districtcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, teen boy among dead in violent Chicago July 4th weekend
Despite canceled fireworks show, Navy Pier draws crowds
2 White Sox players test positive for COVID-19
Soldier Field hosts drive-in movies
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change
13 'Bomb Squad' street gang members sentenced to prison
Show More
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 596, 6 deaths
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot Sunday
More TOP STORIES News