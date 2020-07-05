Summer travel advice during the COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer travel is not advised during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate risk if people still choose to do so.Dr. Chris Colbert, assistant program director of the emergency medicine residency program at the University of Illinois at Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday morning to discuss summer travel options.Colbert said driving is best because you know who's in the car with you.Camping is a good idea due to the open space, he said. Wear masks and practicing social distancing while there.You can access cleaning policies and procedures for any hotels, but call and ask Airbnb hosts to find out what they do.