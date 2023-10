Billy Dec's 'Food Roots' documentary will debut Thursday night at the Chicago International Film Festival. He owns the restaurant Sunda in River North.

Billy Dec travels to Philippines for 'Food Roots' documentary debuting at Chicago Film Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a well known Chicago restaurant will add filmmaker to his lengthy resume.

Billy Dec's "Food Roots" documentary will debut Thursday night at the Chicago International Film Festival. He owns the restaurant Sunda in River North.

Dec traveled back to his mother's native islands of the Philippines to learn how to make Lumpia. He joined ABC7 to share what he learned.

The "Foot Roots" documentary will have it's first showing Thursday at New City 14.