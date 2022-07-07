Elizabeth Holmes

Sunny Balwani trial update: Former Theranos President Sunny Balwani found guilty

Balwani is also the former boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A verdict has been reached in a San Jose federal court in the trial of former Theranos President Sunny Balwani.

Balwani has been found guilty, our sister-station KGO reports.

The video featured is from a previous report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faced 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jurors began deliberating last week.

RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes accuses ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO Sunny Balwani of rape, coercion

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes retuned to the stand Monday revealing a new layer of her defense: she was raped.



The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.

The defense has argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.

The verdict is expected to be read at 11:20 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

RELATED: 'Can't fraud it until you make it': Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area attorneys and tech experts are weighing in on the conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.





