localish

Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years as a legendary Hollywood recording studio

EMBED <>More Videos

Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years

HOLLYWOOD -- It started as a studio making music for the Walt Disney Company but went on to host legendary rockers like Led Zepplin, The Rolling Stones and Van Halen.

Tutti Camarata opened Sunset Sound Recorders in 1960.

Camarata produced recordings for Disney classics like "Bambi," "Mary Poppins" and "101 Dalmatians."

Though the studio was intended for Disney music, it was still privately owned by Camarata.

Legendary artists like Prince, The Doors, The Beach Boys and Janis Joplin as well as contemporary stars such as Rage Against the Machine, Maroon 5 and Sheryl Crow have all recorded there.

"If the walls could talk, it would be pretty earth-shattering," said Sunset Studio President Paul Camarata.

Paul Camarata, Tutti Camarata's son, took over as owner in the '70s. He carried on the historic moments that happened in this studio.

According to Drew Dempsey, Sunset Sound Recorders Marketing Director, Janis Joplin had been in that studio the day that she died. And he said it was the last recording studio the Beatles were ever in all together.

"It's just simply so special to me and our fans and the bands that come through here," said Dempsey.

Website:
https://www.sunsetsound.com/

Social Media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodkabcentertainmenthollywoodhistorymusicsunsetlocalish
LOCALISH
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach
TOP STORIES
Watch: Thieves steal $66K in Louis Vuitton bags at Northbrook Court
President Biden visits Chicago area to promote vaccine mandates
Exhibit gives visitors 'a sense of fleeing' the Great Chicago Fire
Former Bulls among ex-NBA players charged in health care fraud scheme
NASA: Spacecraft to crash into asteriod
Officials investigating cause of CTA station crane collapse
Former NU professor convicted of murder
Show More
Brian Laundrie's father arrives at Florida reserve to help search
4 hurt, including teen boys, in Near North Side shooting: CPD
Guatemalan immigrant making his mom proud with Chicago restaurant
Man charged in teen death also chased down, shot witness: prosecutors
White Sox face off against Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
More TOP STORIES News