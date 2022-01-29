chicken

Chicken wing prices on the rise weeks before Super Bowl

Americans consumed nearly 2B wings during last year's big game
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicken wing prices rise weeks before Super Bowl

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Chicken wing prices have been on the rise just weeks ahead of the Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl halftime show trailer: A '90s throwback with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

Restaurants and stores have been reporting a shortage of the popular party item and said they're hoping supply chain issues won't impact plans.

The United States Department of Agriculture said the price per pound on chicken wings is up by more than $3 compared to last year.

Last year, Americans consumed nearly 2 billion wings during the big game. This year's Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13.

Despite concerns, the National Chicken Council says there will not be a wing shortage. They will cost more but will be stocked.
