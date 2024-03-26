Protesters rally around Chicago area amid Supreme Court oral arguments on abortion pill access

Case before SCOTUS one out of Texas, where judge revoked FDA approval of mifepristone

Protesters rallied around the Chicago area amid a US Supreme Court hearing on the FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion pill, Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were rallies around the Chicago area Tuesday, as a high-stakes hearing went before the U.S. Supreme Court on medical abortion accessibility.

The case before the Supreme Court is one coming out of Texas, where an appellate judge had revoked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone more than a year ago.

It's another hot button issue before the court with nationwide implications.

The Supreme Court justices seemed to indicate Tuesday during oral arguments that they are inclined to keep mifepristone legal. It gained FDA approval more than two decades ago, but then, more recently, the agency loosened restrictions to make it available by mail, at pharmacies and after telehealth appointments.

Supporters of abortion rights rallied outside the federal courthouse in Chicago Tuesday, calling on the Supreme Court to keep the abortion drug legal.

"This is a terrifying attack on a safe form of health care, and we will fight it, and we will make sure that we win, so that medication abortion remains an accessible option for everyone," said Anne Rumberger, with Chicago for Abortion Rights.

In Deerfield Tuesday, outside the Walgreens headquarters, opponents of abortion rights rallied, and called on the pharmaceutical giant to stop selling mifepristone.

They also had a message for the Supreme Court.

"All of that, the pro-life petitioners, the doctors and nurses and other medical professionals who brought this case to the Supreme Court today were asking is that we go back to the restrictions that the FDA placed on abortion drugs when it first approved them in the year 2000," said Mary FioRito, former vice chancellor of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The group is raising concerns about potential medical complications, even though the drug is widely considered safe.

"Walgreens and CVS, get out of the abortion industry. The United States Supreme Court, stop the unsafe distribution of these pills through telemedicine, through the mail and at pharmacies," said Eric Scheidler, with the Pro-Life Action League.

But supporters of the abortion pill counter that the drug is safe, regardless of how it's distributed.

And they are sounding the alarm about the implications for women if the Supreme Court rules to restrict it.

"With this case, the Supreme Court could roll back the hands of time and limit access to essential reproductive health care, but we're gathered here today in solidarity to say, 'not on our watch,'" said Patience Roundtree, with Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

The Supreme Court only heard arguments on the case Tuesday.

A ruling is expected by the end of June, with major political implications for November.