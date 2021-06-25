collapse

3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse in Surfside near Miami

Ilan Naibryf, Juan Mora, Richard Augustine all reported missing
By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago residents are among the 99 people unaccounted for after a condo building collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida.

Ilan Naibryf attends the University of Chicago and is a member of the student board of Chabad on campus.

Richard Augustine, 77, a Chicago native, is also missing. Debbie Hill said her father was supposed to fly to Chicago tonight for a weekend visit; he had just returned from the West Coast and was packing his bags to come to see her.

"He was actually supposed to fly in today," Hill said. "He just finished up a trip with my brother out in California and he went home to repack his bags and he was coming to spend the weekend here.

WATCH: Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Chilling security camera video from an adjacent condominium captured the moment an apartment building collapsed in Surfside, Florida.



Hill said she got a call in the middle of the night about the collapse and is still waiting to hear from authorities in Florida. She said she's seen video of the collapse and her father's unit is among those seen falling.

"He was right in the corner where the buildings met, so," she said. "Yeah, that was pretty scary to watch. And of course, immediately I tried to call him and his phone went straight to voicemail."

RELATED: At least 3 dead up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse

The third missing Chicagoan is Juan Mora, a Loyola University graduate student who the Miami Herald reported was visiting his parents at the time of the collapse. Juan Mora Sr. and Ana Mora, who were born in Cuba, live in Champlain Towers. All three are missing.

Chicagoan and former Champlain Towers South resident Nicholas Hansen said he recently moved out of the building. He now lives a few blocks away and rushed over to help after the collapse.

"I'm in contact with a couple of the neighbors and went down there to see. I knew they had lost their homes, and I went down there to see if I could offer them my place, a place to stay. Just to do something," he said.

A wing of the 12-story building in the community of Surfside came down with a roar around 1:30 a.m. By late afternoon Thursday, nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply. Officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell.

Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more.

Teams of 10 to 12 rescuers at a time entered the rubble with dogs and other equipment, working until they grew tired from the heavy lifting, then making way for a new team, said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the state's fire marshal.

"They're not going to stop just because of nightfall," Patronis told Miami television station WPLG. "They just may have a different path they pursue."

The seaside condo development was built in 1981. It had a few two-bedroom units on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000.

The area has a mix of new and old apartments, houses, condominiums and hotels, with restaurants and stores serving an international combination of residents and tourists. Among the neighborhood's residents are snowbirds, Russian immigrants and Orthodox Jewish families.

Please note: The video at the top of this story is from a previous report

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafloridacollapseu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
Death toll rises to 4 in Florida collapse amid search; 99 missing
3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
TOP STORIES
Person in custody in fatal Loop stabbing, 2 other attacks: CPD
Death toll rises to 4 in Florida collapse amid search; 99 missing
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
Lawndale legal org. aims to keep youth out of criminal justice system
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train
Michael Saunders of 'Englewood 4' shot, killed in Calumet Park
Show More
No July 4 fireworks at Navy Pier this year
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
Chicago Weather: Storms, mainly in the morning, Friday
City Council-mayor rift recalls Harold Washington's 'council wars'
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
More TOP STORIES News