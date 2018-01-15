Police release surveillance image of SUV suspected in West Side hit-and-run

A gray SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on the West Side Friday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a gray SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a person on the West Side Friday afternoon.

The SUV, possible a Dodge, struck a person in the 3800-block of West Harrison Street at about 2:42 p.m., police said. The person sustained life threatening injuries.

The SUV may have front end damage and may be missing a front driver's side hubcap, police said. The SUV was last seen heading south on Independence Boulevard from Harrison Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsurveillanceEast Garfield ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News