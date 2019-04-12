Police release surveillance images after security guard attacked at Gold Coast McDonald's

Chicago police are seeking to identify two people in connection with an attack on a security guard at a McDonald's on the Near North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of two people they want to speak with about an attack on a security guard in the Gold Coast.Right now, police said they just want to identify and locate these men. At about 3:17 p.m. on Sunday, police said two people entered the McDonald's near Chicago Avenue and State Street and became disruptive.After a verbal altercation, police said they attacked a security guard, hitting him with a glass bottle and punching him several times in the head and body. They then ran off when the guard pulled out his handgun.One subject is described by police as an African-American man, 5'8"-6' with long braids and was wearing a long-sleeve army green pullover hooded sweatshirt and army green pants with black or dark -colored shoes. The other subject is described as an African-American man, 5'7"-6' with short twists and was wearing a tell-w/gold and maroon jacket with black or dark-colored pants and red gym shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8390.