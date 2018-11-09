SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: NW Indiana T-Mobile store hit by suspected serial robbers

SAINT JOHN, Ind. (WLS) --A brazen robbery at a Northwest Indiana T-Mobile store was caught on tape Thursday.
Saint John, Indiana police said a group of thieves stole cell phones from the display counter seconds after they burst inside the store.
The video shows four people in black hooded sweatshirts entering the store, grabbing phones, and running back out again.
The same group is suspected in more than two dozen cell phone store robberies in Chicago and Northwest Indiana over the last few months.