Suspect arrested in Lawndale shooting that left 3 children wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have arrested a suspect in a West Side shooting that injured three children on Friday.

Police said a cell phone, gun and clip filled with bullets were found at the scene and that evidence led them to the suspect.

The shooting took place in the 1100-block of South Troy Street in the Lawndale neighborhood at about 8 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head, a 10-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the ankle. The 14-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition and the other two children were hospitalized in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the hand and the hip and was hospitalized in stable condition.
