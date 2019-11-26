Suspect charged in Frankfort Old Plank Road Trail groping incidents

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of groping incidents on the Old Plank Road Trail in south suburban Frankfort, police said Tuesday.In three incidents over the past few months, September 10, October 23 and November 6, police said the suspect grabbed the buttocks of each victim.Monday at about 11:20 a.m., Frankfort police received reports of a potential suspect between Larch Road and the LaGrange Road suspension bridge.A person told police she was walking west on the trail when she noticed a person matching the description of the suspect running toward her. The person felt someone approaching from behind and quickly turned to see the suspect behind her, police said.She told police she believed the suspect was trying to touch her, but became startled and ran back east on the trail.Frankfort police and a Will County Forest Preserve Officer set up a perimeter and the suspect was taken into custody on the trail between Oak and White streets.Police said 33-year-old Anthony Swift of Richton Park is suspected in each of the incidents on Old Plank Road Trail. He has been charged with aggravated battery and has been transferred to the Will County Jail to await a bond hearing.