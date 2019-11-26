Suspect charged in Frankfort Old Plank Road Trail groping incidents

Frankfort police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted after a second woman said she was groped on a running path.

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of groping incidents on the Old Plank Road Trail in south suburban Frankfort, police said Tuesday.

In three incidents over the past few months, September 10, October 23 and November 6, police said the suspect grabbed the buttocks of each victim.

Monday at about 11:20 a.m., Frankfort police received reports of a potential suspect between Larch Road and the LaGrange Road suspension bridge.

RELATED: New photos released in Frankfort groping incidents on Old Plank Road Trail

A person told police she was walking west on the trail when she noticed a person matching the description of the suspect running toward her. The person felt someone approaching from behind and quickly turned to see the suspect behind her, police said.

She told police she believed the suspect was trying to touch her, but became startled and ran back east on the trail.

Frankfort police and a Will County Forest Preserve Officer set up a perimeter and the suspect was taken into custody on the trail between Oak and White streets.

Police said 33-year-old Anthony Swift of Richton Park is suspected in each of the incidents on Old Plank Road Trail. He has been charged with aggravated battery and has been transferred to the Will County Jail to await a bond hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankfortgroping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder to appear in court Tuesday
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Family of teen injured in Irving Park shootout seeks to 'preserve evidence' in incident
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Thanksgiving travel: Nearly 2M expected to pass through Chicago area
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday
Victims lured via dating sites robbed in Woodlawn: police
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
7 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
More TOP STORIES News