Kenosha shooting suspect identified; girl, 16, killed, mother wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in a home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon.Kenosha police said officers responded to a home in the 10900-block of 66 Street for a report of two people shot. Police found the two victims inside with gunshot wounds.Police said 16-year-old Kaylie Juga died at the scene despite medical efforts, police said. The 39-year-old woman, her mother, was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.Police identified 15-year-old Martice Fuller as a person of interest in the shooting. Police said Fuller had a relationship with Kaylie, and fled the scene following the shooting. His whereabouts are currently unknown.Police said Fuller may be armed and is considered dangerous. If you see him call 911 or the Kenosha Dispatch Center at 262-656-1234.Fuller is described as 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.If you have any further information about this shooting, contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203.