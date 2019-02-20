Suspect in custody after Park Manor barricade situation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5146981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police respond to a Park Manor barricade situation Wednesday morning.

A man is in custody after Chicago police responded to a barricade situation in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning, forcing a nearby elementary school to go on lockdown.Police said officers responded to the scene of a domestic incident around 8:30 a.m. in the 7100-block of South Rhodes Avenue.The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home with an adult woman and infant, police said. It is not known if the suspect is armed.Police said the woman and infant were safely removed from the home. They were treated on the scene before being taken to a hospital as a precaution.At about 11 a.m., police said the man was taken into custody.SWAT units are on the scene and an investigation is ongoing, police said. The nearby Park Manor Elementary School was placed on lockdown, police said