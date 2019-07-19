Texas suspect killed after using child as human shield during SWAT standoff

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A gunman was shot and killed by police after he reportedly held four people hostage and used a child as a shield.

Authorities say the gunman immediately started shooting at officers from an apartment building when they arrived.

The man was allegedly using a child as a shield while he shot at officers.

SWAT entered the apartment building and found the man had been shot to death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasshootingu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Chicago area
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
The 60:The hottest weekend of the summer
Man scales down 19-story high-rise during fire
Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, hazardous surf
Oak Forest man charged with child pornography, sexually assaulting child
Show More
Neil Armstrong's boyhood home sit in small Ohio town
Naked photos of assistant principal shared by students
California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
2 wounded in Oak Forest shooting
Peoples Gas to refund $7.2M to customers for gas line replacement project
More TOP STORIES News