Texas suspect killed after using child as human shield during SWAT standoff

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A gunman was shot and killed by police after he reportedly held four people hostage and used a child as a shield.
Authorities say the gunman immediately started shooting at officers from an apartment building when they arrived.
The man was allegedly using a child as a shield while he shot at officers.
SWAT entered the apartment building and found the man had been shot to death.
