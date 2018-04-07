Suspect wanted in Rockford charter bus shooting

Rockford police are investigating a suspected triple homicide that happened on a private charter bus early Saturday morning.Around 3:25 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue to investigate a report of multiple people being shot. Police said they found three victims dead inside a bus that had been privately rented on Friday.The victims have not yet been identified.Police said preliminary investigations have shown that one passenger, Raheem King, allegedly shot the victims with an assault rifle. The incident happened in the area of Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue while the bus was moving.The bus then traveled to Springfield Avenue, a short distance from Auburn Street, where the driver called 911 and later spoke with authorities. Other passengers fled on foot.A warrant has been issued for King's arrest.Anyone with information about the incident or King's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.