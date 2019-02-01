SUV crashes into cop car, then CVS in Zion

An SUV hit a police car then crashed into a CVS store in north suburban Zion Friday night.The vehicle left a hole in the corner of the building and buried itself deep in the card aisle, where tow truck drivers worked in teams to try to extract it. The path to pull it out is blocked by mangled shelves, broken cosmetics and shattered cement."It's in there 35 feet," said Roger Whitmoore, tow truck driver.Fire officials said around 7:30 p.m. a woman driving the jeep somehow struck a Zion police car in the parking lot. The squad car was damaged in the strike, but no one was injured. After striking the car, the Jeep crashed into the building and drove straight through the wall of the CVS.Somehow the car missed customers and employees on its way to the card aisle.Officials said the woman driving the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.Police have not yet determined what caused the crashes.