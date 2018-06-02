84 Peterson buses are temporarily rerouted via Peterson, Pulaski, Bryn Mawr, Kimball, and Peterson. — cta (@cta) June 2, 2018

A report of shots fired near a club drew a response from a Chicago police SWAT team in the Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Saturday morning, police said.At about 8:55 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near a private social club in the 3400-block of West Peterson Avenue. Police said a SWAT team was called in to assist in clearing the area and local streets were closed as a precaution.Two people have been taken into custody and are being questioned by police. No injuries have been reported.The CTA says the 84 Peterson buses were being temporarily rerouted via Peterson, Pulaski, Bryn Mawr, Kimball and Peterson.