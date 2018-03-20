SWAT team responds to report of woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A SWAT team responded to a report of a woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
SWAT teams flooded the Rogers Park neighborhood after a woman reported she was being held hostage Monday night, police said.

It started around 9:41 p.m. when police got a call about a man with a gun and ended about six hours later when witnesses said they saw a large group of people being escorted out of the building in the 6800-block of North Sheridan Road.

After the first call, police received a second 911 call from a woman saying she was being held at gunpoint in her third floor apartment by a man she knows.

Witnesses said a SWAT team arrived in the scene and a group of 10 or more people were escorted out of the building with guns drawn.

"There were about six men probably about mid 20's to early 30's and about six or seven women as well about the same age range," said witness Andrew Snyder.

The CTA was forced to reroute buses as the standoff situation continued into the night. Around 4 a.m., police said the incident was over and that no one was injured. Police said one person is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
swathostageChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News