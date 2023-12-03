Chicago firefighters put out blaze at Swift Mansion in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at a historic house on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the 4500 block of South Michigan Avenue, fire officials said.

Pictures posted to social media show smoke coming out of the Swift Mansion as that location.

CFD was able to put out the fire and there were no injuries, officials said.

The Swift Mansion was originally home to a prominent figure in Chicago's meat packing industry before it became a funeral home and then the headquarters for the Chicago Urban League, according to the museum. It was then home to the Inner City Youth & Adult Foundation.

The extent of the damage done to the building by the fire was not immediately known.