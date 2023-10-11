WATCH LIVE

Understanding breast cancer signs and symptoms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 4:20PM
What to know during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Here's what you should know during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women in the U.S. have a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer.

Knowing how your breasts normally look and feel is an important part of your breast health.

Although having regular screening tests for breast cancer is important, mammograms do not find every breast cancer.

Dr. Cordia Clark-White joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the signs and symptoms and an upcoming breast cancer awareness event.

Dr. Clark-White is an OBGYN and CEO of Women's Progressive Health Care in Chicago.

To connect with Clark-White, click here.

