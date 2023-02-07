Family pulled from collapsed home in Syria after earthquake as crowd cheers rescuers

Syrian rescue crews pulled an entire family out of the rubble of their collapsed home following the devastating 7.8 earthquake.

As crews search for survivors in the remnants of a massive 7.8 earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria, spirits were lifted when an entire family was rescued from under the rubble.

According to the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, the family was pulled out Tuesday from under their destroyed house in the village of Bisnia, west of Idlib.

An ABC cameraman captured the moment several children and at least one adult were rescued, prompting roaring sounds of joy from the crowd surrounding the site.

They were all then loaded into an ambulance.

The death toll from the earthquake that struck earlier this week has soared above 7,200 and was still expected to rise.