Taco Bell burglar in Georgia made food and napped, police say

By KELLY MCCARTHY
One burglar may have been too full to make a quick getaway after he broke in and ate some late night snacks at Taco Bell.

The Gwinnett County Police Department in Lawrenceville, Georgia shared photos and surveillance video of a suspect who broke into the fast food restaurant around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, in hopes of tracking down the hungry, sleepy thief.

The suspect shimmied through the drive-thru window, but didn't appear to be too worried about getting caught.

"After he makes entry, he is seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal and then eats," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

He then laid down and curled up for a nearly three hour nap, police added, before he eventually fled the scene.

The suspect, described as "a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers" also stole a laptop and tablet, police said.

The Burglary Unit released the photos and video to enlist the public for help in identifying the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives or contact Crime Stoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiabizarreburglarytaco bellfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park: police
Alderman, residents call for more safety measures for CTA Red Line
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Email from Madigan ally reveals possible rape cover-up involving state worker
KKK flyers found outside Orland Park homes
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers Thursday
Millions spent in 1st week weed sales, but concerns about supply shortages
Show More
Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place
Iran's two-front attack on U.S. interests: military, digital
Residents along 606 Trail worry they'll be displaced by surging home prices
Girl, 14, struck by school bus on South Side: CPD
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
More TOP STORIES News