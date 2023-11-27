UNC graduate student, Tailei Qi, 'incapable in proceeding to trial,' court rules

The judge said two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. -- The UNC graduate student charged with killing his professor is "incapable in proceeding to trial" by reason of mental illness.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Alyson Grine said Monday that two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia.

"Qi demonstrated delusional thinking, experienced auditory hallucinations, engaged in self-harm in the detention center and showed fragmented thought processes that impeded his communication," Judge Grine said.

Severe mental illness has rendered him unable to comprehend his situation, assist in his legal defense and understand court proceedings, even with a Mandarin interpreter present, Grine said. She ruled Monday that Qi will be committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment. Doctors will be required to notify the Orange County district attorney if his condition improves.

Tailei Qi made his first court appearance Tuesday at 2 in Orange County

Tailei Qi's last scheduled appearance was postponed pending the results of a mental evaluation.

During his last hearing, Qi requested that new attorneys represent him. In that same hearing, his attorneys requested a competency evaluation.

While the murder charge Qi faces comes with the possibility of the death penalty, the district attorney said he won't pursue that if the suspect's convicted.