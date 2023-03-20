ABC7 Chicago reporter Samantha Chatman talks about children's book on 'Tamron Hall Show'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A familiar face will be featured Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."

It is ABC7 Chicago's Samantha Chatman, who went on the show to talk about her book "Mia Gets Sick But Doesn't Quit."

"It's really crazy," said Chatman. "During the pandemic, I decided to write my first children's book."

Chatman said the project started as an e-book. After getting messages from parents across the country asking about the book, Chatman partnered with Make-A-Wish Illinois and self-published physical copies.

The book spreads a hopeful message to children who are stuck at home sick, encouraging them to overcome their frustrations.

Hall is featuring "Mia Gets Sick But Doesn't Quit" in her "Let's Get Lit" children's literacy book club.

Watch the "Tamron Hall Show" to see Chatman and for more information about "Mia Gets Sick But Doesn't Quit."