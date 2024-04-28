WATCH LIVE

Houston Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says

Sunday, April 28, 2024 9:57PM
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media.

Dell was shot Saturday night in Sanford and has since been released from a hospital "in good spirits," the team wrote Sunday in its social media post.

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate," the team wrote.

It was unclear whether Dell's injury was related to a shooting outside a Sanford party venue on the same night, in which authorities said a teenager wounded 10 people when he opened fire during a private event.

