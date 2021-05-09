Chicago Bears

Twin brother of Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen dies after electrocuted at N.C. Duke Energy substation

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead Sunday, according to North Carolina police.

Police identified Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, after he was reported missing and later found dead at the Duke Energy substation.

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the Duke Energy substation around 9 a.m. after an employee found Cohen's body inside the perimeter.

Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Cohen was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.



Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop before Cohen went missing.

"We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department," Sheriff Baker told our sister station WTVD.

Foul play is not suspected in the case.

The Chicago Bears released a statement that read:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

