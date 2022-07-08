Food & Drink

Taste of Chicago 2022 opens Friday in Grant Park

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Taste of Chicago opens Friday in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago opens in Grant Park Friday.

It is returning to Gran Park for the first time since 2019, with a pop-up version in neighborhoods around the city taking its place.

There will be more than 30 vendors to choose from. That is still fewer than normal years as the event is still slightly scaled back.

But there will be no shortage of food, live music and all of the concerts at the Taste are free admission this year.

Of course, security is e top of mind especially with the mass shooting in Highland Park earlier this week. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready and protected.

"We are very mindful of what's happened," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We are looking at all events that are on the calendar from now until the fall and making sure we are learning the lessons we can."

Food Vendors:



Buckingham Fountain vendors:


1 - Eli's Cheesecake Company
2 - Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
3 - Yum Dum
4 - The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
5 - Prime Tacos
6 - Tandoor Char House
7 - Josephine's Southern Cooking
8 - Porkchop
9 - Churro Factory
10 - Seoul Taco
11 - Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
12 - Puffs of Doom
13 - Doom Street Eats
14 - Billy Goat
15 - Chicago's Dog House
16 - Arun's Thai Restaurant
17 - Esperanza Kitchen Delights
18 - Connie's Pizza
19 - BJ's Market & Bakery
20 - Healthy Substance
21 - Franco's Ristorante

Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - North of Ida B. Wells Drive


- Harold's Chicken

- Don Paleta
- Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
- Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
- La Cocinita Food Truck

Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - South of Ida B. Wells Drive


- Whadda Jerk
- Haire's Gulf Shrimp
- Auntie Vee's Kitchen
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Decadent Flavor

Food & Beverage Experiences


Daily, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m

Beer Hall & Wine Garden
Serving more than 20 beers and an array of wine varietals

Taste Main Stage Schedule


Cocktail Lounge
Offering specialty mixed drinks & mixology demos

Friday, July 8
Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - AMI
7:15 p.m. - Nelly

Saturday, July 9
DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño

5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - Girl K
7:15 p.m. - Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - Local H
7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage Schedule


Friday, July 8
11am-12:30pm - DJ Janesita
Featured Marching Band: Bandwith Chicago
12:30-2:15pm - DJ Ayana Contreras
2:15-4pm - DJ Jill Hopkins
4-5pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
5-6pm - Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
6-8:30pm - Trqpiteca

Saturday, July 9
10:45am-2pm - DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago
Featured Marching Band: Lane Tech Varsity Band
12:30-2pm - Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
2-3:30pm - DJ Lady D
3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30-6:30pm - Sadie Woods
6:30-8:30pm - DJ Mike P

Sunday, July 10
10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - DJ Chuck Wren
Featured Marching Band: Lakeside Pride Marching Band
12:15-2 p.m. - DJ Machede
2-3:30 p.m. - DJ Selah Say
3:30-4:30 p.m. - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30-6:30 p.m. - Duane Powell
6:30-8:30 p.m - Jamal Smallz
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkloopchicagolive musicfestivaltaste of chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Services for 3 Highland Park shooting victims to be held Friday
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
Boy, 8, paralyzed from waist down after Highland Park shooting
'Enough!': Grief, outrage converge at vigil for Highland Park victims
Chicago native Diane Nash receives Medal of Freedom
Chicago Weather: Rain early, clouds linger Friday
Show More
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Special operation nabs 1,500 of country's most violent criminals
Plainfield playground closed due to arson fire: officials
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
More TOP STORIES News