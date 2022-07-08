Taste of Chicago 2022 opens Friday in Grant Park

It is returning to Gran Park for the first time since 2019, with a pop-up version in neighborhoods around the city taking its place.
There will be more than 30 vendors to choose from. That is still fewer than normal years as the event is still slightly scaled back.
But there will be no shortage of food, live music and all of the concerts at the Taste are free admission this year.
Of course, security is e top of mind especially with the mass shooting in Highland Park earlier this week. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready and protected.
"We are very mindful of what's happened," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We are looking at all events that are on the calendar from now until the fall and making sure we are learning the lessons we can."
Food Vendors:
Buckingham Fountain vendors:
1 - Eli's Cheesecake Company
2 - Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
3 - Yum Dum
4 - The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
5 - Prime Tacos
6 - Tandoor Char House
7 - Josephine's Southern Cooking
8 - Porkchop
9 - Churro Factory
10 - Seoul Taco
11 - Mr. E Chef Catering LLC
12 - Puffs of Doom
13 - Doom Street Eats
14 - Billy Goat
15 - Chicago's Dog House
16 - Arun's Thai Restaurant
17 - Esperanza Kitchen Delights
18 - Connie's Pizza
19 - BJ's Market & Bakery
20 - Healthy Substance
21 - Franco's Ristorante
Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - North of Ida B. Wells Drive
- Harold's Chicken
- Don Paleta
- Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc
- Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes
- La Cocinita Food Truck
Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - South of Ida B. Wells Drive
- Whadda Jerk
- Haire's Gulf Shrimp
- Auntie Vee's Kitchen
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Decadent Flavor
Food & Beverage Experiences
Daily, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m
Beer Hall & Wine Garden
Serving more than 20 beers and an array of wine varietals
Taste Main Stage Schedule
Cocktail Lounge
Offering specialty mixed drinks & mixology demos
Friday, July 8
Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P
5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - AMI
7:15 p.m. - Nelly
Saturday, July 9
DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño
5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - Girl K
7:15 p.m. - Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10
DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
6 p.m. - Local H
7:15 p.m. - Drive-By Truckers
Goose Island Stage Schedule
Friday, July 8
11am-12:30pm - DJ Janesita
Featured Marching Band: Bandwith Chicago
12:30-2:15pm - DJ Ayana Contreras
2:15-4pm - DJ Jill Hopkins
4-5pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
5-6pm - Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
6-8:30pm - Trqpiteca
Saturday, July 9
10:45am-2pm - DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago
Featured Marching Band: Lane Tech Varsity Band
12:30-2pm - Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
2-3:30pm - DJ Lady D
3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30-6:30pm - Sadie Woods
6:30-8:30pm - DJ Mike P
Sunday, July 10
10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - DJ Chuck Wren
Featured Marching Band: Lakeside Pride Marching Band
12:15-2 p.m. - DJ Machede
2-3:30 p.m. - DJ Selah Say
3:30-4:30 p.m. - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
4:30-6:30 p.m. - Duane Powell
6:30-8:30 p.m - Jamal Smallz