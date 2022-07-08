Taste of Chicago 2022 opens Friday in Grant Park

Food Vendors:

Buckingham Fountain vendors:

Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - North of Ida B. Wells Drive

Food Trucks on Columbus Drive - South of Ida B. Wells Drive

Food & Beverage Experiences

Taste Main Stage Schedule



Goose Island Stage Schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago opens in Grant Park Friday.It is returning to Gran Park for the first time since 2019, with a pop-up version in neighborhoods around the city taking its place.There will be more than 30 vendors to choose from. That is still fewer than normal years as the event is still slightly scaled back.But there will be no shortage of food, live music and all of the concerts at the Taste are free admission this year.Of course, security is e top of mind especially with the mass shooting in Highland Park earlier this week. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready and protected."We are very mindful of what's happened," Mayor Lightfoot said. "We are looking at all events that are on the calendar from now until the fall and making sure we are learning the lessons we can."1 - Eli's Cheesecake Company2 - Robinson's No. 1 Ribs3 - Yum Dum4 - The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC5 - Prime Tacos6 - Tandoor Char House7 - Josephine's Southern Cooking8 - Porkchop9 - Churro Factory10 - Seoul Taco11 - Mr. E Chef Catering LLC12 - Puffs of Doom13 - Doom Street Eats14 - Billy Goat15 - Chicago's Dog House16 - Arun's Thai Restaurant17 - Esperanza Kitchen Delights18 - Connie's Pizza19 - BJ's Market & Bakery20 - Healthy Substance21 - Franco's Ristorante- Harold's Chicken- Don Paleta- Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc- Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes- La Cocinita Food Truck- Whadda Jerk- Haire's Gulf Shrimp- Auntie Vee's Kitchen- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food- Decadent FlavorDaily, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.mBeer Hall & Wine GardenServing more than 20 beers and an array of wine varietalsCocktail LoungeOffering specialty mixed drinks & mixology demosFriday, July 8Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made6 p.m. - AMI7:15 p.m. - NellySaturday, July 9DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made6 p.m. - Girl K7:15 p.m. - AterciopeladosSunday, July 10DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)5 p.m. - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made6 p.m. - Local H7:15 p.m. - Drive-By TruckersFriday, July 811am-12:30pm - DJ JanesitaFeatured Marching Band: Bandwith Chicago12:30-2:15pm - DJ Ayana Contreras2:15-4pm - DJ Jill Hopkins4-5pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage5-6pm - Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz6-8:30pm - TrqpitecaSaturday, July 910:45am-2pm - DJ Johnny Jones Lingo ChicagoFeatured Marching Band: Lane Tech Varsity Band12:30-2pm - Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration2-3:30pm - DJ Lady D3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage4:30-6:30pm - Sadie Woods6:30-8:30pm - DJ Mike PSunday, July 1010:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - DJ Chuck WrenFeatured Marching Band: Lakeside Pride Marching Band12:15-2 p.m. - DJ Machede2-3:30 p.m. - DJ Selah Say3:30-4:30 p.m. - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage4:30-6:30 p.m. - Duane Powell6:30-8:30 p.m - Jamal Smallz