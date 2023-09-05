The Taste of Chicago 2023 returns Friday and street closures go into effect Tuesday in Grant Park.

Taste of Chicago: Street closures to take effect Tuesday ahead of festival's return to Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago returns Frida and some street closures will go into effect Tuesday in Grant Park.

The date was moved when the NASCAR street race took over downtown for the Fourth of July weekend.

It runs for three days from Friday to Sunday.

Road closures start Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

-Columbus will be closed from Balbo to Monroe.

-Ida B wells will be closed from Michigan to Columbus.

- Jackson will shut down from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The roads will reopen by 4 p.m. Monday.